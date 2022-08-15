Luella Turner Biller, 89, of Broadway, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Christine Albright Delawder, 76, of Mathias, W.Va., died Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Hospice of the Panhandle in Kearneysville, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Lillian M. Gorman, 98, of Stanley, died Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Dorothy L. (Alt) “Dottie” Hartman, 80, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Delaney Lincoln “JR” Reedy, 80, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Dorothy K. Wampler, 82, of Bridgewater, died Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Bridgewater Home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.