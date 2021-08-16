Blaine Nelson Brumbaugh, 83, of Grottoes, died Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Patricia Anne Dean, 70, of Elkton, died Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Walter Ellsworth Lathe, 99, of Purgitsville, W.Va., died Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Carolyn Stoutamyer Layman, 74, of Keezletown, died Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
James McClellen Long, 86, of Luray, died Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Hawksbill Assisted Living in Luray.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Leander V. "Lee" Miller, 85, of Elkton, died Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Terry Martin Ruddle, 68, of Cherry Grove, W.Va., died Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Nyoka Bergdoll Sandridge, 76, of Mount Crawford, died Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Accordius Health at Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Donna Funkhouser Simmons, 78, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Mary Mae Hively Linaburg Sponaugle, 86, of Franklin, W.Va., died Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Ricky Lee Sudduth, 66, of Grottoes, died Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Ruth S. Vogel, 78, of Franklin, W.Va., died Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Merl N. “Buck” Warner, 91, of Seneca Rocks, W.Va., died Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Karen Long Whetzel, 54, of Churchville, died Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at her home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Richard Sherburne Wilson, 81, of Port Republic, died Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.