Christopher Todd Carr, 41, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
Arrangements are being handled by The Alpha Society in Burbank, Calif.
Kathy Mae Custer, 67, of Timberville, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at her home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Willard "Bud" Edwin Dove, 81, of Fulks Run, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Brookdale of Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Reginald Loraine “Reggie” Feaster, 79, of Maysville, W.Va., died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Doris Good, 97, of Bridgewater, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Brenda Newman Hall, 72, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Vidal Alejandro Hernandez-Ramirez, 60, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Patsy Ann Todd Johnson, 82, of Timberville, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
David Delane Lam, 85, of Elkton, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Willow Estates in Penn Laird.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Ideva Arbaugh Martin, 91, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Edith Maude Moubeary (Moubray), 99, of, Elkton, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Carroll Wayne Ours, 79, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Hme in Petersburg, W.Va.
Timothy Lee "Tim" Puffenbarger, 69, of Bridgewater, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridewater is handling arrangements.
Ethel Loraine Smiley, 84, of Waynesboro, and formerly of Weyers Cave, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at her home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Dorothy Anne Metheny Thompson, 85, of Grottoes, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Willow Estates in Penn Laird.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Frances Ann Walker, 94, of Bridgewater, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Heishman Funeral Service Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch in Bowmans Crossing.
Margaret Anne Walterhouse, 93, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Diane Marie Good Weaver, 53, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
