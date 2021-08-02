Nancy Ellen Angeles, 72, of Mount Solon, died Saturday, July 31, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Victoria Marie "Vicki" Christian, 40, of Grottoes, died Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Baltimore, Md.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Barry Lend McDonald, 65, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Thursday, July 29, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Joseph Artie “Joe” Monger Jr., 69, of Elkton, died Saturday, July 31, 2021.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Katherine Rita Shormann, 87, of Shenandoah, died Saturday, July 31, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Catherine Geneve Smith, 74, of Rockingham, died Friday, July 30, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Martha Louise Stout, 83, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Bellaire at Stone Port in Harrisonburg.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
Herbert L. Swartz, 89, a resident at VMRC in Harrisonburg, died Saturday, July 31, 2021.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
