Robert Lee Brown, 82, of Fulks Run, died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Hazel S. Crider, of Elkton, died Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by the Cremation Society of Virginia in Charlottesville
Charles Arbry Davis, 70, of Penn Laird, died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Jerry Lee Mason, 68, of Quicksburg, died Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Walter James "Jimmy" Mason Jr., 74, of Mount Jackson, died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Susan Faye “Susie” McInerney, 62, of Shenandoah, died Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Wayne Harding Painter, 73, of Stanley, died Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Theodore Oliver Pence, 85, of Elkton, died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Brookdale Retirement Home in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Debra Elaine Saylor, 60, of Waynesboro, died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Shenandoah House in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Donald Earl “Donnie” Shaffer, 69, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.