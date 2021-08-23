Harry Benjamin Atkins, 83, of Elkton, died Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Anna Bethune Collins, of Charlottesville, died July 22, 2021, while on vacation in Europe.
Max Joseph Dex Jr., 88, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at VMRC.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Jerry Wayne Eavers, 71, of Staunton, died Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Envoy of Staunton.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Linda Sue Ferguson, 73, of Bridgewater, died Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton.
Robert Marshall Hammer Jr., 89, of Elkton, died Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
Patricia "Noel" Grattan Harvey, 51, of Alexandria, and formerly of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Larry Francis Long, 70, of New Market, died Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Patti Ann Tappy Parks, 63, of Shenandoah, died Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah.
Hope Turner, 69, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Accordius Health in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
