Diana Hurt Brown, 85, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, Harman House.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Laura Carroll Butler, 57, of Luray, died Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Lawrence Edward Cline, 98, died Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at the Retreat at Fishersville.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Judith "Judy" Ann Fulk, 74, died Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at the home of her daughter in Shenandoah.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Betty Way Myers Hedrick, a resident at Sunnyside Retirement Community in Harrisonburg, died Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Judy Ellen Hensley, 76, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Mervin Frederick Kimble, 74, of Maysville, W.Va., died Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Ricky Joe Lucas Sr., 66, of Elkton, died Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Paul Stuart Mauzy, 71, of Broadway, died Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Shenandoah Terrace in New Market.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Woodrow Clifton 'Clif' Pritchett of Rockingham, died Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.
Arrangements are by Thomas Funeral Home in Cambridge, Md.
Daniel Carter Robinson Jr., 64, of Rockingham, died Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.