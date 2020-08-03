Harrisonburg, VA (22801)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 79F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.