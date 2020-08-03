Norma D. Joseph, 80, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Bobby Joe “BJ” Meadows, 44, of Stanley, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Charles William Roby, 92, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Friday, July 31, 2020, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Gary Gene Runion, 72, of Orkney Springs, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Norman Rhodes Shank, 93, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Clinton Hugh "Sonny" Teter, 77, of Bridgewater, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
David Lee Thompson Sr., 71, of Maysville, W.Va., died Friday, July 31, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Bonnie Lee Wampler, 94, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
