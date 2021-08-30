Virginia Lee (Helmick) Alt, 86, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Maria Hainzl Cude, 90, of McGaheysville, died Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
George E. Derrow, 89, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Nancy Marie Mars, 71, of Harrisonburg died Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Mary Helen Freeman Russell, 82, of Elkton, died Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at the home of her daughter.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
