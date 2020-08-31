Marie "Lois" Dovel, 79, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Reta Mae Harold, 96, of Bridgewater, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Bridgewater Home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Glenna Darlene Hinton, 66, of Broadway, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Garland Marshall Reedy, 90, of Fulks Run, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Mary Ellen Reedy, 80, of Timberville, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
James Anthony Rolen, 64, of Timberville, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
