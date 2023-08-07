Donald Bryan Bare, 87, of Fulks Run, died Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Stanley B. Cline, 88, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023.
Arrangements are by Covenant Funeral Service in Fredericksburg.
Myra Souers Compton of Mechanicsville, died Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.
Arrangements are by Bliley's Staples Mill Chapel in Richmond.
Lois Anne Crosbie, 89, of Bridgewater, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Carl Wayne Dovel, 75, of Elkton, died Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Gary Michael "Mike" Dyer, 75, of Rockingham County, died Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Barbara Michelle Easterla, 58, of Port Republic, died at her home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service.
Rachel Whetzel Good, 93, of Broadway, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Anna Mae Hedrick, 77, of Petersburg, W.Va., and formerly of Seneca Rocks, W.Va., died Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home.
Stephen R. "Ray" Layman, 66, of Broadway, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Sheldon Mason Miller II, 51, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Wayne E. Shank, 82, of Mount Solon, died Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Edward Lee Stroop, 77, of Quicksburg, died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Eugenia "Genie" Sullivan, 86, of Elkton, died Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
