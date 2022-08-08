Jeffrey Wayne Chandler, 59, of Broadway, died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Roy Steven Cubbage, 73, of Luray, died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at his home.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Kimberly Rae Mitchell, 60, of Linville, died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Dorothy L. Mosier, 82, of Waynesboro, died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Shenandoah Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Fishersville.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Dorothy Wenger Shenk, 82, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Shelby Short Stacy, 80, of McGaheysville, died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
