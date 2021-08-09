Christina Michelle Derrer, 31, of McGaheysville, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
Phyllis Lambert Derrow, 86, of Bridgewater, died Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
James “Jim” W. Dove, 72, of Dayton, died Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at his home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Coralee Rebecca Frymyer, 88, of Luray, died Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Page Memorial Hospital in Luray.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Belinda Jean "Jeanne" Gaynor, 71, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
John Helmick, of Charlottesville, died Monday, July 12, 2021.
Arrangements are by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
Marvin Vester "Johnny" Hose, 75, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home.
William Canter “Bill” Lambert, 59, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Dover, Del.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Jimmy Victor MacNaughton, 83, a resident at Bridgewater Retirement Community, died Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Linda Lou Rinaca, 74, of Richmond, died Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
Rodger Lee Shifflett, 63, of Elkton, died Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Shirley Milna Hensley Shifflett, 85, of McGaheysville, died Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Catherine Geneva Smith, 82, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, July 30, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
