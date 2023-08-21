The Rev. Frederick Thomas Barner III, of Rockingham, died Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Stephanie Nicole Bond-Link, 40, of Greenville, S.C., and formerly of Stanley, Va., died Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Gloria Sours Elyard, 69, of McGaheysville, died Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at Willow Estates.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Betty Elaine Shipe, 78, of Rockingham, died Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
