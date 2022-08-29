Winston Norman Ashley, 86, of Maysville, W.Va., died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Gerald Leroy Brunk, 86, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
William Thomas "Tommy" Collins Jr., 90, of Dayton, died Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Regency at Augusta Senior Living.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
William "Billy" Donald Howard, 90, of Rockingham, died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
D. Dean Hunsberger, 68, of Hopkins Gap, died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at his home.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Marie Byers Manecci, 89, of Fairfax, died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at her home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Glen Eugene Thomas, 89, of Bridgewater, died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
James Byron Wheeler Sr., 81, of Rockingham, died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Una Lee Wilkins, 94, of Harrisonburg, and formerly of Broadway, died Sunday, Aug., 28, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
