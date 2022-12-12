Judy Kaye Arndt, 66, of McGaheysville, died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Larry Russell Derrer, 78, of Rockingham, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Patrick Donald Edwards, 51, of McGaheysville, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
Clive Raymond Hallman Jr., 92, of Rockingham, died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.
Arrangements are by the Cremation Society of Virginia in Charlottesville.
Frederick W. Knighton, 83, of Shenandoah, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at his home.
Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah is handling arrangements.
Michael Shawn “Mick” Lockie, 63, of Oakland, Md., and formerly of Mt. Storm, W.Va., died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Ciro Julio Mejia, 86, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Elinor "Faye" Morris, 83, of Elkton, died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Thomas Paul Moser, 79, of Rockingham, died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at the Phoenix of Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Paul David Parsons, 90, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Barbara Grimsley Payne, 81, of Shenandoah, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Journey's Crossing Assisted Living in Elkton.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
George McDaniel "George Mac" Reid of Falls Church, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.
Arrangements are by Hall Funeral Home in Purcellville.
Darold Wayne Shifflett Sr., 61, of Stanley, died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Page Memorial Hospital in Luray.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Dale “Bobby” Allen Shumaker, 50, of Timberville, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at his home.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
John William Simmers, 80, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Choice Healthcare in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Lucy Pauline Waggy, 97, of Reeds Creek, Franklin, W.Va., died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at the home of her son.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
