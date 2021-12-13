Carolyn Lee Strother Barber, 75, of Mount Solon, died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Neva Mae Davis, 89, of Brandywine, W.Va., died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Virginia Katherine Dove, 89, of Fulks Run, died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
James Garland Early Jr., of Mathias, W.Va., and Indian Rocks Beach, Fla., died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Grandy, N.C.
Arrangements are by Gallop Funeral Services in Nags Head, N.C.
Ruby Fern Gray, 67, of Stanley, died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Kathy Ann McDorman, 64, of Broadway, died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Joseph Anthony Mehalick, 59, of Stanley, died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Page Memorial Hospital in Luray.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Jeremy Lee Morris, 36, of Elkton, died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Betty Jean Moyers, 87, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Gary Patterson, 78, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Kings Daughters Community Health and Rehab of Staunton.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Louise Shirey Phillips, 90, of New Market, died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Samuel Wallace Veney, 44, of Verona, died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at his home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Yant K. Wolfe, 93, of Purgitsville, W.Va., died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Hampshire Center in Romney, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
