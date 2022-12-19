Bonnie Lucille Clatterbuck, 95, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at White Birch Estates.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Norma Jean Michael Fink, 87, of Penn Laird, died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Barbara Lang Gilchrist, 86, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Phyllis Jean Dellinger Halterman, 91, of Lost City, W.Va., died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at E.A. Hawse Nursing & Rehab in Baker, W.Va.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
Casey Dawn Kimble, 26, of Circleville, W.Va., died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, as the result of an automobile accident.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Justin Jay Kisamore, 75, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Larissa Dawn McDonald, 40, of Elkton, died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Fleta Isabelle Sherman, 98, of Broadway, died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Elda Marjorie Smith, 85, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Stonerise of Keyser in Keyser, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.