Nellie Ruth Camp, 84, of Baker, W.Va., died Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Sentara RMH Health Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
James Lyle Levengood, 64, of Massanutten, died Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Sharon Lyn O'Hare, of Staunton, died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at the University of Virginia Hospital.
Arrangements are by Henry Funeral Home in Staunton.
Eunice Louise Lemon Parrott, 81, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Robert Joseph Sheppard Sr., 88, of Rockingham, died Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Lewis Andrew Warner, 81, died Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Life Care Center of New Market.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
