Opa Gae Baker, 83, of Bridgewater, died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Wanda Hope Mauck Barrett, 90, formerly of Luray, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Rose Wood Village & Town Center in Charlottesville.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Russell “Beatle” Hull, 66, of Monterey, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
Arrangements are by Obaugh Funeral Home in McDowell.
Harlan Estel Judy, 86, of Lahmansville, W.Va., died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Davis Memorial Hospital in Elkins, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Anna Louise Meadows, 97, of Elkton, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Journeys Crossing.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Harlen Irvin Miller, 72, of Broadway, died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Toby Leroy Propst, 77, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service.
Glenna McNett Rhodes, 93, of Bridgewater, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Royal Care at Birch Ridge in Staunton.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Boyd Edward Shull Sr., 81, of Stuarts Draft, died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton.
Brenda Lou Sites, 64, of Broadway, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Meretta Sue Strong, 53, of Waynesboro, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at her home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Janet Lam Williams, 77, of Elkton, died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Jerry Lee Yoder, 73, of Bridgewater, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Bridgewater Retirement Home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.