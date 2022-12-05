Lovetta Delphia (Judy) Alt, 85, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at E.A. Hawse Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Baker, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Eloise Jeanette Armentrout, 85, of Keezletown, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Aaron Donald Augsburger, 96, died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community in Harrisonburg.
McClave Cleleand “Mac” Combs, 79, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Ramon Escobedo Contreras Jr., 38, of Broadway, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Donna Maxine Cook, 82, of Rockingham, died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Neola Joyce Gaines, 82, of Bridgewater, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Eunice Jean (Nelson) Kisamore, 81, of Seneca Rocks, W.Va., died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Larry Allen Knott, 68, of Mount Solon, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Florence Marie Lam, 81, of Elkton, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Journey's Crossing Assisted Living in Elkton.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Wilda Alphadine Meadows, 88, of Elkton, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Lee Jackson "Jack" Mills Sr., 78, of Edinburg, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the home of his son in Broadway.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Calvin Edward "Bill" Minnick Sr., 87, of Linville, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Junior S. Murphy, 96, of Franklin, W.Va., died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Kenneth Leroy Nelson, 81, of Sugar Grove, W.Va., died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Roger Ervin Pegram, 84, of Luray, died Saturday, Dec 3, 2022.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Della Jean Phillips, 64, of McGaheysville, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
The Rev. Dr. Edward Harold Barrett Riedesel, 92, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Paulette Diane Riggleman, 73, of Dayton, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Bessie D. Senters, 92, of Elkton, died Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Thomas Maclyn Strickler, 82, of Shenandoah, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
James Robert Forrest Tolson, 72, of King George, died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at Mary Washington Hospital.
Arrangements are by Storke Funeral Home in King George.
Alvin Dewey "A.D." Wise III, 71, of Richmond, and formerly of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Woody Funeral Home.
