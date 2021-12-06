Weldon Edwin "Eddie" Garber, 74, of Rockingham, died Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Alice Marie Hottinger, 74, of Grottoes, and formerly of Broadway, died Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Thelma Ruth Estep Showalter, 77, of Broadway, died Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Tennyson Byron Stayner, 84, of Fulks Run, died Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Shenandoah Valley Health and Rehab in Buena Vista.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Kim Lee Trumbo, 64, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Leona "Lee" Crider Watson, a resident at VMRC in Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.