Kenneth Albert Cook, 71, of New Market, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at U.Va. Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Delmas Franklin Cubbage, 73, of Stanley, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Elwood Richard "Woody" Gregory, 65, of Grottoes, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Nancy Ann Hansberger, 70, of Harrisonburg, and formerly of Mount Jackson, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Dellinger Funeral Home in Mount Jackson.
Stella G. Knicely, 72, of Mount Crawford, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Frances Mullen Long, 95, of New Market, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Shenandoah Place Assisted Living in New Market.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Robert "Bob" Fields Moss Jr., 91, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at his home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Stephen Foster Moyer, 78, of Luray, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Page Memorial Hospital in Luray.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.