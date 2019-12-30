Alexander Allen Andreadakis, 68, of Greenbelt, Md., died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Roy Morris "June" Bennett, 79, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Douglas McArthur Dean, 77, of McGaheysville, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Alexander "Mac" McFall Dickson, 90, of Mount Solon, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Linda Mae Hensley, 74, of Elkton, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Verda Catherine “Katie” Kesner, 95, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Minnie Ramona May, 86, of Mathias, W.Va., died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at E.A. Hawse Nursing Home in Baker, W.Va.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Marvin Bittle McCray, 62, of Weyers Cave, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Juanita Lee Ritchie, 61, of Basye, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Consulate Health Care of Woodstock.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Christina Marie Smith, 37, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
