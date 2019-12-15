Charles Eddie Cave, 63, of Dayton, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Rita Yvonne Haliburton, 49, a resident at Pleasant View Inc./Harrison House in Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
Arrangements are by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home in Waynesboro.
Katherine Juanita Fisher Moreland, 95, of Newport News, and formerly of Mt. Storm, W.Va., died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Wilson Carlyle Rader, 75, of Rockingham County, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Mahlon Frank Showalter, 96, of Dayton, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Katherine Geneva Smith, 78, of Linville, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Stella Florence Stinnett, 79, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at her home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Charles “June” Waldron Jr., 83, of Maysville, W.Va., died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
