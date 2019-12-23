Robert James "Bob" Blackburn Jr., 87, of Staunton, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton.
Noah “Pally” Lee Clem Jr., 85, of Shenandoah, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Bernard Allen Smith, 81, of Mount Solon, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at his home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Donald Oneil Snow, 82, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by Preddy Funeral Home in Madison.
