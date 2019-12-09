Ruby Della Price Botkin, 102, of Weyers Cave, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Shenandoah House at Augusta Health Campus in Fishersville.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave.
Opal E. Bowman, 93, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Nancy Jane Endress, 83, of Bridgewater, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Paul Jackson “Jack” Forbes, 79, of Fulks Run, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Fred Maxwell Gibson, 89, of Mount Sidney, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave is handling arrangements.
William Russell Madison, 93, of Richmond, and formerly of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at the Towers Retirement and Assisted Living Community in Richmond.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Lois Denell Keeling Potter, 99, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community in Harrisonburg.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton is handling arrangements.
Gordon Ray ”Gordy” Redman, 60, of Dorcas, W.Va., died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Earl Simmons, 81, of Front Royal, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Paul Givens Wichael, 86, of Bridgewater, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Bellaire at Stone Port.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.