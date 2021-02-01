Terry Dean Beitzel, 53, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Richard Leon Custer, 90, of Hinton, died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Darrell Wayne Delawder, 72, of Mathias, W.Va., died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Ashby Hope Estep, 95, formerly of New Market, died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Home, Theis Chapel, in New Market.
Col. Donald Gene Harper, 78, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Kenneth Hilbert Heishman Sr., 87, of Penn Laird, died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Clyde Stanford Lambert Sr., 84, of Bridgewater, died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Mary Helen Smith Sites, 82, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.