Joanne Baldwin, 88, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Brookdale Assisted Living.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
William Robert Brackman, 69, of Sugar Grove, W.Va., died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Oliver "Obb" Atlee Burkholder, 87, of Dayton, died Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Charles William Cornell III, 56, of Broadway, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Susan Eleanor Logan Craun, 76, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Mary Eula Keyser Gregory, 92, of Shenandoah, died Saturday Feb. 11, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah is handling arrangements.
Patricia Ann Knight, 82, of Elkton, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Sidney George Labrake, 86, of Mount Sidney, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.
Arrangements are being handled by Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton.
Ronnie Bruce Life, 78, of Rockingham, died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Phillip Eugene Lowery, 80, of Rockingham County, died Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Joshua Daniel Mardis, 20, of Williamsburg, died Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in a car accident.
Arrangements are by Nelsen Funeral Home in Williamsburg.
Olivia Irene Orndorff of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Winston D. Ringgold, 81, of Dayton, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Choice Health Care in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Robert C. "Bob" Tumer, 91, of Bridgewater, died Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Barry Wayne Viands, 48, formerly of Elkton, died Dec. 9, 2022, in Van Vleck, Texas.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
