Loring Elwood Barr, 86, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Laurel Anne Mearns Burcham, 73, of Massanutten, died Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Bellaire at Stone Port in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Harold "Abner" James Dove Sr., 77, of Timberville, died Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Mary Lee Ewing, 85, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Brookdale Senior Living in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
H. Carroll Good, 90, of Shenandoah, died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Page Memorial Hospital in Luray.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Richard Eugene Knupp, 75, of Bridgewater, died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Jorge Kahlil Marcum, 25, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Helen Virginia Hinegardner Runion, 100, of Timberville, died Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Choice Healthcare in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Fidel Santiago, 95, of Lancaster, Pa., and formerly of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Woodcrest Villa Assisted Living Retirement Home in Lancaster.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Vickie Wyant Smith, 64, of Elkton, died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
