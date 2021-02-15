Leonard "Ben" Earl Comer, 80, of Shenandoah, died Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Shirley Ann Ritter Layman, 82, of Rockingham, died Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Rachael Louise VanMeter, 34, of Timberville, and formerly of Upper Tract, W.Va., died Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
