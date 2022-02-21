Natalie Bryson, 89, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Eugene David Layman, 80, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Betty Miller, 80, of Shenandoah, died Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah.
Neal Raymond Nelson, 76, of Staunton, died Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Envoy of Staunton.
Henry Funeral Home in Staunton is handling arrangements.
Paul R. O'Sullivan, 86, of Shenandoah, died Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Lorelei Lou Schendel, 65, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Betty Lee Shoemaker, 88, of McGaheysville, died Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Carla May Simmons, 67, of Mathias, W.Va., died Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Darryl Lane Smith, 64, of Rockingham, died Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Barbara Ann Randolph Wagner, 78, of Bridgewater, died Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
