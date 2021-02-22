Jerry Wayne Baker, 75, of Stanley, died Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
Edith Mae Daly, 96, of Rockingham, died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Lisa Fridley Dofflemyer, 55, of Elkton, died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Jean McLennan Early, 94, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Curtis Woodrow Funkhouser Sr., 80, of Broadway, died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Dana Lynn Hartman, 57, of Bergton, died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Ferdinand "Bud" Augustine Kovarick, 87, of Broadway, died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Cesar Lopez-Vicente, 47, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Duane E. Startin Sr., 80, of Broadway, died Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
