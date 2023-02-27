Charles Hartman "Charlie" Craun, 55, of Bridgewater, died Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
John Leigh Miller, 92, of Bridgewater, died Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Bridgewater Home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Margaret Maureen (Williams) Miller, 83, of Luray, died Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
James “Jim” Alvin Morton Jr., 58, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Sue Ann Lough Nickels died Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Shenandoah House, Augusta Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home.
Murriel Franklin Price, 85, of Burke, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Heatherwood of Burke.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Mary Katheryn "Kitty" Vest Reish, 93, died Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Broadway.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service.
Steve Allen Shockey, 60, of Old Fields, W.Va., died Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Hospice of the Panhandle Facility in Kearneysville, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
George Wayne Simmons, 78, of Bridgewater, died Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Nicely Funeral Home in Clifton Forge.
O. Earl Simmons, 82, of Waynesboro, died Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Augusta Health, Shenandoah House in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by Charlton and Groome Funeral Home in Fishersville.
Allen Thomas “Tommy” Williams, 73, of Broadway, died Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.