Robert Stanley Barber, 75, of Broadway, died Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Tanya Danielle Burgess, 60, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at the home of her son.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Harry Wallace Cash, 88, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Joyce Edwards Craun, 74, of Weyers Cave, died Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Lory Elwood Cullers, 80, of Timberville, died Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements
Daniel Ray “Danny” Dean Sr., 67, of Elkton, died Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Brenda Kay Derrow, 66, of Penn Laird, died Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
William B. “Bill” Dyer Jr., 84, of McGaheysville, died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
William “Bill” Thomas Patrick Foley, 64, of Mount Crawford, died Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Evelyn M. Gallimore, 84, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Dannie Lynn Grimsley, 68, of Shenandoah, died Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at his home.
Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah is handling arrangements.
Arthur Clayton “Ace” Lawhorne, 97, of Barren Ridge, died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at the home of his son.
Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Lanny Allen Marshall, 66, of Franklin, W.Va., died Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Penny Lynne (Jones) Matlick, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Earl “Wayne” Mongold Jr., 67, of Broadway, died Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Austin Linwood Shepherd, 94, of Monterey, died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at The Legacy at North Augusta.
Arrangements are being handled by Obaugh Funeral Home in McDowell.
Carla May Simmons, 64, of Mathias, W.Va., died Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, as the result of an auto accident.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
Norma “Jean” Smith, 86, of McDowell, died Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at her home.
Obaugh Funeral Home in McDowell is handling arrangements.
Douglas “Doug” Jon Staib, 53, of Harrisonburg, died Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
Arrangements are by Sujkowski Walker Funeral Home in Rossford, Ohio.
