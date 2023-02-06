Richard William Bueker Jr., 79, of Rockingham, died Thursday Feb. 2, 2023, at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Md.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Joseph Henry "Dick" Hawkins Jr., 87, of Keezletown, died Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Dennis Eugene Holloway, 62, of Broadway, died Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Johnny Granville Lonas, 71, a resident at Winchester Health and Rehabilitation, and formerly of Maysville, W.Va., died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
Arrangements are being handled by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Danny Dean Porter, 77, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Louis Allen Royston, 73, of Timberville, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Everett Lee Smith, 89, of Singers Glen, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.