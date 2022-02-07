Buddy Carson Barb Sr., 78, of Fulks Run, died Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Rebecca Lynne Click, 47, of Bridgewater, died Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Kathleen Carrier Davis, 95, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Willow Estates Retirement Home in Penn Laird.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Glenn D. "Boo" Heatwole, of Rockingham County, died Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Vicky Lynn Hensley, 63, of Elkton, died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Adrian Hyman Lambert, 84, of Dayton, died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Bellaire at Stone Port.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Candace Lynne Martin Losh, 39, of Waynesboro, died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Shirley Ann Long McCauley, 83, of Timberville, died Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Envoy of Staunton.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Alice Louise Reinoehl, 85, of Timberville, died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Linda Sue Chapman Stoops, 65, of Fulks Run, died Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Elwood William Thompson Jr., 82, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.