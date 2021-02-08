Franklin Good Jr., 91, of Rockingham, died Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Raymond Jacob Kiser, 90, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Yvonne Mae Koberstein, 44, of Singers Glen, died Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at her home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Col. Frederick Herman Kruck, 91, of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, from COVID-19 complications.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
David Lee Myers, 76, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Robert Lester Sprouse Sr., 75, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Guy B. "G.B." Van Lear, 93, of Staunton, died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Bear Funeral Home in Churchville.
