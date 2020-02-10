Mildred Evelyn Detamore, 99, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Brandon Hess, 29, of Mount Crawford, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at his home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Billy “Bill” Harold Kuykendall, 83, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Paul Larry Stoneberger, 80, of Stanley, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Skyview Springs Nursing & Rehab in Luray.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.