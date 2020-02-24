Robert William Kimble, 71, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
James Alonza Moran, 89, of Staunton, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave.
Charles Edwin Templon, 83, of Elkton, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Accordius Health in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling arrangements.
