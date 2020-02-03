Isabella C. Felter, 98, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Arvella Elizabeth Whetzel Finnigan, 81, of Hinton, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Mary Anne Funkhouser, 85, of Baker, W.Va., died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home in Baker, W.Va.
Glen E. “Jack” Hartman, 95, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Allen Rhodes Showalter, 70, of Montezuma, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at his home in Bridgewater.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Linda “Sue” Weatherholtz, 74, of Lahmansville, W.Va., died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Ronnie William Wolfe, 61, of Broadway, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
