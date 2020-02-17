Charles Thomas Henton, 72, of Penn Laird, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Maynard Eugene Meadows, 62, of Elkton, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Sentara RMH Health Campus in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Thelma S. Nesselrodt, 84, of Franklin, W.Va., died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin.
Arrangements are being handled by Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Alvin Earl Wine, 87, of Weyers Cave, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Shenandoah Valley Health & Rehab in Buena Vista.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.