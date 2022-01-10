Phyllis Marie Alger, 83, of Luray, died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Lillian Almeda Baker, 81, of Weyers Cave, died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Kings Daughters Community Health in Staunton.
Arrangements are by Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton.
Johnnie Milton Barr Sr., 101, of Verona, died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory in Staunton.
Waltine Lila Driver Begoon, 95, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Bellaire at Stone Port in Harrisonburg.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Henry Andrew "Andy" Boyers, 60, of Port Republic, died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Dan Doughton, 55, of Elkton, died Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at his home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
Lynn Page Houser, of Stanley, died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
James Harrison Isaac, 77, of Shenandoah, died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Bobby Otis Kite, 77, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Miriam Jeraldine Spanger Martindale, 97, of Bridgewater, died Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Bridgewater Home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Richard Lee Meadows, 66, of Crimora, died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Waynesboro.
Naomi B. Moyer, 69, of Mathias, W.Va., died Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Betty Cave Phillips, 87, of Rockingham, died Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Elmer Ray “Hanner” Riggleman, 82, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Earl Randolph "Randy" Shilling, 44, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Doris Siever, 67, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab Center.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Randal Lee Stump, 60, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Brenda Kay Huffer Toman, 73, of Verona, died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at the University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Leona (Judy) Whetzel, 82, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center.
Arrangements are by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Charlotte Marie Wood, 70, of Mount Crawford, died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.