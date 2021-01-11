Wilmer C. Byrd Jr., 77, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Bertha Foley, 96, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Steven Bowman Glick, 59, of Charlottesville, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Wanda Mae Alger Good, 72, of Timberville, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at VCU Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
George Everette Heffner, 95, of Weyers Cave, died Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Shenandoah House in Fishersville.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave is handling arrangements.
Garth Lanham Kagey, 84, of McGaheyville, died Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Kathie Sue Crider May, 67, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Donald Louis Mongold, 73, of Gloucester, died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
Arrangements are by Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory in Hayes.
Tatyana Anne Noel, 65, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Gary Ronald Pearson, 79, of Fishersville, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
John Thomas Puchlerz, 57, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Thelma Louise Rohrbaugh, 59, of Maysville, W.Va., died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Thomas E. Shaughnessy, 83, of Broadway, died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Andria Shifflett, 61, of Staunton, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is handling arrangements.
Charlotte Lee Hinkle Whetzel, 82, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Delbert Jennings Wilkins, 87, of Mathias, W.Va., died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at E.A. Hawse Nursing Home in Baker, W.Va.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Marjorie "Pickle" Knisley Williams, 93, of Grottoes, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Envoy of Staunton.
Arrangements are by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
