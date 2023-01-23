Homer Jones Barr Jr., 77, of Grottoes, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Andrea G. Campomezzi, 75, of Stanley, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at White Birch Communities in Harrisonburg.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Joseph Allen "Joe" Coffey, 66, of Bridgewater, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Mitchell Alexander Colquitt of Panama City, Fla., died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Arrangements are by Heritage Funeral Home in Panama City, Fla.
Doris Virginia Dean, 83, of Elkton, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Sylvia Fellows, 79, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Gwendolyn "Jill" Kay Fulk, 81, of Fulks Run, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Jeffery Greywolf of Harrisonburg, died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
E. Jean Ramey Herrmann, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home in Beckley, W.Va.
Marilyn Ann (Frederick) Kennedy, 76, of Haymarket, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service.
Beverly Ann (Turner) Kile, 75, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Douglas Allen McAlister, 68, of Shenandoah, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Gracie Virginia (Warner) Moody, 97, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Stephen Arnold Rosensteel, 79, of Fishersville, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Augusta Health Shenandoah House in Fishersville.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Carl Lee Smith, 87, of Weyers Cave, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the home of his daughter in Weyers Cave.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Jesse Lee Wood, 33, of Elkton, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
