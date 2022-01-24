Jean Viola Triplett Beaver, 72, of Luray, died Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Choice Healthcare at Greene County in Stanardsville.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Cora Bradshaw, 92, of Hedgesville, W.Va., died Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.
Arrangements are by Brown Funeral Home in Martinsburg, W.Va.
Eldridge Charles Cox, 80, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Gregory John Cubbage, 66 of Elkton, died Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
Julia “Julie” Ann Greer, 65, of Elkton, died Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Dewey Carlyle Grimm, 90, of Bridgewater, died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Hector Manuel Ochoa Guzman, 61, of Timberville, died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Elaine Annette Hawes, 69, of Elkton, died Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service.
Jefferson Whitfield “Buddy” Hensley Jr., 84, of Elkton, died Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Katherine Ann (Hupman) Lindsey, 58, of Grottoes, died Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Obaugh Funeral Home in McDowell is handling arrangements.
Charlsie Louise Miller, 78, of Rockingham, died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home.
Donald “Donnie” Owen Miller, 50, of Mount Solon, died Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at his home.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is handling arrangements.
Lairleen Pearl Wood Morris, 99, of Elkton, died Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Heather Dawn Riggleman, 28, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
George Allen Seger, 71, of Linville, died Friday, Jan, 21, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway,
