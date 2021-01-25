Norwood I. Beery, 92, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Doris Dillenbeck, 85, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at her home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Rose Ella Bazzle Douglas, 98, of Tenth Legion, died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Life Care Center of New Market.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Duane R. Lamb, 67, of Grottoes, died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Elva Holsinger Messick, 93, of Broadway, died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Consulate Health Care of Woodstock.
Arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Richard Lee Redifer, 71, of McGaheysville, died Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Mamie Ruth Halterman Weaver, of Raphine, and formerly of Staunton, died Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
Henry Funeral Home in Staunton is handling arrangements.
