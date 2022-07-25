Linda Diane Beasley, 74, of Bridgewater, died Saturday, July 23, 2022, at her home.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Dewain E. Carpenter Sr., 81, of Linville, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Choice Healthcare in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Thelma Guyer (Anderson) Cooper, 96, of Franklin, W.Va., and formerly of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va.
Gary Cecil Driver, 65, of Linville, died Saturday, July 23, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Miriam Caroline Eichlin, 88, of Harrisonburg, died Sunday, June 24, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Herbert Elton Eye, 101, of Deer Run, W.Va., died Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home.
Colleen Drummond Garber, 92, of Forestville, died Friday, July 22, 2022.
Arrangements are by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch in Edinburg.
Katherine Willson Stokes Hart, 99, a resident at Sunnyside Retirement Community in Harrisonburg, died Friday, July 22, 2022.
Arrangements are by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Jeremy S. Helmick, 41, of Crimora, died Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Anice Eavey Michael, 87, of Rawley Springs, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Rhonda Virginia Reynolds, 57, of Dorcas, W.Va., died Saturday, July 23, 2022, at WVU Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Michael R. Suter, 70, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Richard Oliver Young, 100, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at VMRC in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Margaret "Peggy" Grace Zak, 94, of Massanutten, died Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
