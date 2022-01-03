Ruby Lee Clements, 83, of Elkton, died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Journeys Crossing Assisted Living.
Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton is handling Arrangements.
Timothy Lee Conard, 43, of Dayton, died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Donald Jay Fink Jr., 57, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Jerry Lee Golliday Jr., 59, of Quicksburg, died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Home in Mount Jackson.
Elizabeth Ann 'Libby' Hammer, of Elkton, died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Norma Jean Hines, 79, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Clara Jane Pearce Keister, 85, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Bridgewater Home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Larry Franklin Kertcher, 74, of McGaheysville, died Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Ruth Kos, 84, of Jordan Run, W.Va., and previously of Baltimore, Md., died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Beverly “Tony” “Toe Nail” Lam, 72, of Elkton, died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Lorraine Mae Lawson, 86, of Elkton, died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Howard Reed Lowry, 95, of Stanley, died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Page Memorial Hospital in Luray.
Bradley Funeral Home in Luray is handling arrangements.
Harold (Hal) Richard Morris Jr., of Manhattan, N.Y., died Nov. 24, 2021.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Hugh "Danny" Daniel O'Donnell II, 84, of Rockingham, died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Harold Edward Paugh, 79, of Quicksburg, died Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Malily Caroline Weaver Payne, 88, of Linville, died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Oak Lea Nursing Home.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Isaiah Ledesma Sanchez, 19, of Crimora, died Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are being handled by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Patricia Derrer Schroeder, 61, of Rockingham, died Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Elsie Magaline Wilfong Shull, 90, of Mount Solon, died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at her home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Edward Lee Stagner, 82, of Mount Solon, died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at his home.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
