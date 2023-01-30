Douglas R. Bailey, 79, of Elkton, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Pastor Dwight Elwood Blakey Sr., 60, of Harrisonburg, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at his home.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Fred Edward DeMastus, 80, of Harrisonburg, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Augusta Medical Center in Fishersville.
Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Nancy Marie Flaherty, 85, of Rockingham, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Carol Jean Harper, 78, of Bergton, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at her home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Janice Mae (Middlekauff) Lambert, 88, of Dayton, and formerly of Orlando, Fla., died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
Brenda Joyce Miller, 73, of Grottoes, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Augusta Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service.
Larry Allen Mohler, 75, of Harrisonburg, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at his home.
McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements.
Fanny Bell Parker, 73, of Moorefield, W.Va., died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
Michael “Mike” Wayne Showman, 70, of Broadway, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at his home.
Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway is handling arrangements.
Loretta V. Stepp, 85, of Front Royal, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are by Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal.
Carolyn Fay Dove Taylor, 82, of Linville, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at her home.
Arrangements are being handled by McMullen Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Patricia S. Williams, 71, of Lacey Spring, died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Oak Lea of VMRC.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
